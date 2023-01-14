Will ask Centre to invalidate ration cards of villages supporting poppy cultivation: Manipur minister

Intensifying its stance against poppy cultivation, Manipur Consumers Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (CAF&PD) minister L Susindro said the state will ask the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution to invalidate ration cards of villages that support and permit poppy cultivation.

The minister was speaking to the media at the Imphal airport on Saturday after conducting an aerial survey of poppy plantations and deforestation in the interior jungles of the state.

Susindro expressed his disappointment on finding vast poppy plantations at the border areas of Thangjing Range in Churachandpur district, Chakpikarong in Chandel district and in several hill ranges of Saikul in Kangpokpi district, during the survey.

Necessary steps will be taken up to foil poppy cultivations using all possible equipment such as drones, chemicals and others, he said, and added that stringent action will be taken up against the poppy cultivating villages as they pay no heed despite repeated appeals by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The CAF&PD minister informed that major rivers in Imphal West district were drying up as a result of rampant deforestation and clearing of hill ranges for poppy cultivation. He further pointed out that the water level of Loktak Lake receded considerably and has been compromised.

Meanwhile, the state government on Saturday conducted test flight of drones to be used in surveillance and subsequent destruction of poppy plantations.

“Flight tests and demonstrations of drones were successfully carried out on the lawn of my official residence. These drones are capable of spraying herbicides and have been procured to intensify the ‘War On Drugs’ campaign. I urge the people to support & completely root out the drug menace,” tweeted Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.