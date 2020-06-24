Welcome probe, will cooperate: Ex-Manipur CM Ibobi Singh after CBI questioning

“I am ready to accept any punishment given by the law of the land, if I am found involved in any of the allegations leveled against me,” said Ibobi Singh. (File/PTI) “I am ready to accept any punishment given by the law of the land, if I am found involved in any of the allegations leveled against me,” said Ibobi Singh. (File/PTI)

Former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh Wednesday said he will extend full cooperation to the fresh CBI probe initiated against him in an alleged fund misappropriation case of the Manipur Development Society (MDS).

Ibobi Singh was speaking to reporters after being questioned by the CBI Wednesday.

The CBI had summoned the former CM Monday. However, owing to COVID-19 safety protocols, the CBI sleuths went to his official residence at Imphal’s Babupara around 11 am and left around 2 pm, a source said.

“As far as my knowledge is concerned, no substantial evidence was established against me with regards to the current case in the initial investigation by the agency,” said Ibobi Singh, adding that he welcomed the CBI probe and will extend full cooperation to the agency.

Singh was implicated in the misappropriation of Rs 332 crore related to the Manipur Development Society (MDS), in between June 2009 and July 2017, when he was Chief Minister of Manipur and also the chairman of MDS.

The BJP government, after coming to power, lodged two FIRs against Singh in September 2017. The case was taken over by the CBI in 2019.

Singh clarified he was the chairman of MDS only for a year, from July 2013 to August 2014. During his tenure, he claimed that all he did was chaired an annual meeting of the society. The powers of fund transaction, projects among others vests on the project director, chief secretaries etc, he added.

“I am ready to accept any punishment given by the law of the land, if I am found involved in any of the allegations leveled against me,” said Ibobi Singh.

The CBI’s fresh probe comes in the wake of a political crisis in Manipur triggered by the walkout staged by nine MLAs who supported the N. Biren Singh-led BJP coalition in Manipur.

When asked if the CBI’s probe could be a political vendetta, Okram Ibobi Singh replied, “I think it could be just the normal process of the CBI investigation. They might have been under pressure from the higher authority to expedite the probe.”

