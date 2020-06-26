Week on, NPP back in fold, rejoins BJP govt in Manipur

An NPP delegation led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Sangma Conrad and Dy Chief Minister of Manipur Sri Y Joy Kumar Singh met J P Nadda in New Delhi. (File Photo) An NPP delegation led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Sangma Conrad and Dy Chief Minister of Manipur Sri Y Joy Kumar Singh met J P Nadda in New Delhi. (File Photo)

EIGHT DAYS after they withdrew support to the BJP government in Manipur, putting the saffron party’s first government in the Northeast on the verge of collapse, the four legislators of NDA ally National People’s Party (NPP) met Governor Najma Heptullah at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Thursday and presented a written declaration on their continued support to the N Biren Singh government.

The four MLAs, including Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh, arrived in Imphal along with party president and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma and Assam minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The legislators had been brought back to the NDA fold after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Sangma said Nadda and Shah had assured the NPP that all grievances would be addressed.

He said, “In our meeting yesterday, we expressed our grievances and concerns that we are having in this political alliance. They understood the problem and assured us that the issues will be addressed and that they will personally look into them. We have decided to withdraw our resignations. The NPP will continue to support this government.”

He said NPP leaders will continue as ministers, although there may be changes in their portfolios.

