‘War on Drugs 2.0 a massive success’: Manipur CM N Biren Singh

Stating that the state’s ‘War on drugs 2.0’ is a massive success, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Wednesday said the state law enforcement agencies have seized illegal drugs worth over Rs 182 crore in the international market and have arrested as many as 140 drug traffickers since March 20.

“The arrested traffickers include international drug kingpins, most of whom are serving a jail term of 14-15 years,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said that the law enforcement agencies have destroyed a total of 380 acre of poppy cultivation in the two months. “With the formation of the new government, we have witnessed massive success in the ‘War on Drugs’ campaign,” he said.

Singh said what is more encouraging for the campaign is that many communities residing in the state, particularly in the hill areas, have voluntarily joined the campaign against drugs.

“On May 6, the Poumai tribe, the second-largest tribe of the Nagas in Manipur, declared all the areas under them as a drug-free zone and said they will stand against poppy plantations,” said Singh.

Subsequently, more tribes like the Tangkhul Naga, Inpui, Liangmai, Ronmei and Zeme tribes among others have also joined the campaign, added Singh.

“Today we can see support and cooperation from almost all communities residing in the state,” the Manipur Chief Minister said, adding, “For the first time in February 2021, in support of the War on Drugs, a village in Ukhrul, Peh (Paoyi) Village voluntarily destroyed poppy cultivation in their area, for which the village was rewarded with Rs 10 lakh.”

“We have received reports that the villagers have already started alternative cropping and some plantations like ginger have already begun bearing fruit,” he added.

Official sources said the narcotic police have acquired permission from the court to dispose of the narcotic drugs seized during the separate operations. The drugs include 719.25 kg of ganja, 940 gram of brown sugar, 18.7555 kg of heroin powder, 87 kg of WY Tablets (Methamphetamine) and 20 kg of crystal ice (Methamphetamine).