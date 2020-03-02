Wanted Manipur underground leader, aide held in Delhi

Police said the duo was arrested from Nirankari Sarovar Bus stand of Burari, New Delhi. Police said the duo was arrested from Nirankari Sarovar Bus stand of Burari, New Delhi.

A joint team of Manipur police and the Delhi Police have arrested the chairman of Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) Lamyanba Kuman faction from New Delhi.

The KCP chairman, identified as Laishram Mangoljao aka Lamyanba Khuman, of Awang Khunou Mayai Leikai, Imphal West district, was arrested along with an associate identified as Hijbur Rehman on Sunday.

Police said the duo was arrested from Nirankari Sarovar Bus stand of Burari, New Delhi.

The KCP chairman, who is known by his alias Lamyanba Khuman, is allegedly involved in several criminal cases, including extortion and planting of bombs.

Lamyanma Khuman was under Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with the government, but escaped from a rehabilitation camp in Bishnupur district in early 2019 and floated a new group called KCP (People’s War Group).

The arrested KCP leader and his associate will be brought back to Imphal on Tuesday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd