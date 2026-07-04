Manipur CM attends MLA’s funeral, first trip to Churachandpur since conflict

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday visited Churachandpur district to attend the funeral of Zomi MLA Vungzagin Valte, marking the first chief ministerial visit to the Kuki-Zo majority area since the ongoing conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities started in May 2023.

Valte, 63, was a BJP leader, former minister, and three-time MLA representing the Thanlon constituency, one of the 10 Kuki-Zomi MLAs in the state. His final rites are being held over four months after he died in a hospital in Gurgaon on February 21 this year. Singh arrived at Churachandpur by a chopper and travelled to Valte’s family home.