Manipur: Village chief, nephew shot dead by suspected militant

An armed miscreant suspected to be a Kuki militant shot the chief of Hengjang Kuki village and his nephew killing them Wednesday afternoon when the duo was travelling in their vehicle.

Police said the incident occurred between Keihao and Hengjang village in Kangpokpi District under Saikul sub-division.

The deceased chief was identified as Thangneo Kipgen (58), s/o (L) Letkhai Kipgen and Thangminlun Haokip (26), s/o Thenthang Haokip.

According to few witnesses, the six assailants who reportedly spoke Kuki dialect possessed AK series and M-16 rifles. It was also learnt that the armed men shot the vehicle from a very close range.

The individuals involved in the crime, as well as the motive behind the killing, could not be ascertained till the time of filing this report. Police registered a case in connection with the incident.

Various civil society organisations including Kuki Inpi Kangpokpi District, Kuki Student’s Organisations (KSO), and Thadou Student’s Association (TSA) strongly condemned the incident. The Kuki Inpi demanded the State government to arrest the culprits within 24 hours, stating otherwise, the situation may turn intense.

The body warned that if the culprits were not booked within the stipulated, time public uproar would happen under the aegis of Kuki Inpi and the state government shall solely be responsible for any untoward incident.

KSO and TSA in a separate statement also vehemently condemned the killing of the village chief and nephew. They appealed to the assailants involved in the alleged murder to clarify the motive behind the killing.