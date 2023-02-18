US company to invest USD 500 million in Manipur’s tourism: CM Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh Saturday said that a US-based company will spend USD 500 million in the state’s tourism sector with several other foreign investments on the cards.

Sharing the news about the upcoming investment during a tour organised for the visiting B20 delegates, the chief minister said, “The state will be receiving an investment of 500 million dollars in tourism sector from a company based in the US.”

Citing the willingness of several other foreign investors, particularly from Argentina, Peru, and Bangladesh, to invest in the state during Friday’s B20 meeting, Singh said Manipur will witness development in all sectors.

Pleased to visit the Sangai Ethnic Park at Moirang Khunou, Bishnupur along with the G-20 delegates. The delegates are shown how different indigenous tribal communities & people with respective cultures, traditions, languages have been settling together in the state of Manipur. pic.twitter.com/wHC8WYAjHR — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) February 18, 2023

In the B20 conference at Imphal — the first of the four B20 sessions scheduled in Northeast India — delegates from 23 nations, including 26 overseas business delegates and 24 diplomats, were exposed to significant cultural heritages, cuisine, and art among others. The B20 session is the official G20 dialogue forum for the global business community.

The delegates were taken on a tour at Marjing Hill in Imphal East where the 120-feet tall polo statue was erected. Later, they visited the Indian National Army Complex in Moirang followed by Sangai Ethnic Park.

The 23 countries that participated in Friday’s B20 conference are Australia, Argentina, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Chad, Canada, China, France, Greece, Iceland, Japan, Nepal, Russia, Seychelles, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uganda, United States and United Kingdom.