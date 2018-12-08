UNLF gun down surrendered militant in Imphal

The proscribed United National Liberation Front (UNLF) which is one of the major militant groups operating in Manipur, shot dead a surrendered militant on Saturday morning at Thangmeiband in Imphal West district. Police said the incident occurred around 7 am while the victim was out for routine morning walk at the vicinity of his locality, Thangmeiband Watham Leikai.

The victim, identified as Soraisam Modhuchandra(44) was a cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) (Lamphel faction). He had reportedly surrendered before the Chief Minister N. Biren in an official surrender ceremony held in June.

Modhuchandra was shot from behind from close range and sustained six bullet injuries, said the police. Police also recovered six fired cartridges from the scene of the crime. While a case has been registered by the police, the body has been deposited at the mortuary.

The UNLF in a statement claimed that Modhuchandra was awarded capital punishment for his “anti-revolutionary” activities after he surrendered before the government. The outfit alleged that the deceased influenced and intimidated people to participate in surrender “Drama” in collusion with the government.

Despite several warnings to redeem himself, Modhuchandra continued to engage in “anti-revolutionary” activities resorting the outfit to take the tough stand, it said. The outfit warned that any individual or surrendered militants who work against the interest of the revolutionary movement would not be spared.