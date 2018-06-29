Union minister S S Ahluwalia visits Manipur, distributes certificate to trainees of skill development courses

MoS Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia awarding certificates to trainees of the institute. (Express Photo) MoS Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia awarding certificates to trainees of the institute. (Express Photo)

Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia, Union minister of state for Electronics and Information Technology on Friday visited the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) in Imphal and interacted with the trainees. The minister distributed certificates to trainees of skill development courses.

A total of 30 trainees under the Surya-mitra skill development programme and 45 others trained under LED Light Repair Technician course were handed certificates on completion of the two-month-long course in the institute.

The minister was presented with LED bulbs being known as the ‘Senapati LED’ created by a group of eight trainees in the institute. The ‘Senapati LED’ which was launched on June 26 has so far manufactured 600 such bulbs. Ahluwalia interacted with the students and said, “It’s good that the institute has opened mobile repairing and training courses too.” He lauded the institute’s administration for successfully taking up different initiatives in skill development programmes and assured to extend possible support for the expansion of the institute.

The NIETLIT director said that three new business process outsourcing will be set up adding the institute brings the northeast vision document closure to the youth.

Ahluwalia, who is on a two day trip to the state will visit Software Technology Park of India at Mantripukri, Imphal on Saturday.

