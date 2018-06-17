UNC announces 12-hour bandh in Manipur for early solution of Indo-Naga peace talks

A peace rally was jointly organised by several Tangkhul civil society organisations under the aegis of United Naga Council early this month. (Express photo) A peace rally was jointly organised by several Tangkhul civil society organisations under the aegis of United Naga Council early this month. (Express photo)

The United Naga Council (UNC), the apex body of the Nagas, has called for a 12-hour bandh on Monday along the national and state highways in Naga areas of Manipur, demanding an early solution to the ‘Naga political’ crisis.

While providing details on the shutdown, UNC general secretary S Milan said essential services, including education, telecommunication and electricity, will be exempted from the purview of the bandh.

“We had urged the Government of India to finalise the historic Indo-Naga framework agreement at the earliest. The solution should be acceptable and honoured based on the unique history of the Nagas and the situation,” Milan said.

In a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, the Naga apex body has urged the government to expedite the Naga peace process and bring to its logical conclusion.

The Naga problem, the body said, is not only political but a genuine claim of their inalienable historical rights that exhibits a struggle distinct from other political struggles. It added that the unique history of Nagas is not primarily a position of attainment but a position of history.

Claiming that the story of the Naga political struggle is long enough to be ignored, UNC said the Nagas cannot and shall not retrograde from their established position. It said that the Indian authorities, particularly the military, have correctly perceived the historical position and political nature of the problem.

Despite having endured political betrayal, the unflinching spirit is still in the Nagas to meet any facers, UNC said.

Thousands of Nagas had recently organised a peace rally in Ukhrul district of Manipur, under the aegis of UNC, demanding an early solution to the ongoing Indo-Naga peace talks based on the framework agreement signed between the NSCN-IM and the government on August 3, 2015.

