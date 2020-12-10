Two student leaders from Manipur held for spreading ‘communal disharmony’

The arrest activists have been identified Singhajit Thokchom secretary general, MSAD and Kenedy Moirangthem, organisation secretary of the union. (Representational image)

Two leaders of the Manipur Students’ Association Delhi (MSAD) have been arrested for allegedly stoking communal disharmony.

The student leaders were arrested by a combined team of Manipur police and Delhi police from the Chanakyapuri area in the Capital. They were brought to Imphal on Thursday for questioning.

The arrest activists have been identified Singhajit Thokchom secretary general, MSAD and Kenedy Moirangthem, organisation secretary of the union. The joint action came on a complaint filed by a group based in Imphal.

Police said the student leaders were arrested in connection with a press statement issued by the MSAD on November 20 in response to an announcement by the education minister of Manipur to introduce Sanskrit in some schools and colleges.

The students’ body said the introduction of Sankrit was an attempt to impose the language on the people of Manipur and the will of a particular community on others.

“The student leaders have been booked under different sections of the IPC, including 153A, for stoking communal hatred. The student groups went to the extent of using offensive language against a particular community,” K. Meghachandra, SP, Imphal West district, said.

They were produced before Patiala House Court, which granted transit remand for them to be flown to Manipur. They will be presented before a magistrate in Imphal on Friday for custodial remand.

