Trust vote in Manipur Assembly Monday to decide fate of Biren Singh govt

The Manipur Assembly is going to vote on a trust motion on Monday to decide the fate of the coalition government led by the BJP.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh moved the trust motion on Friday in the wake of a no-confidence motion by the Opposition Congress.

A highly placed source said the Chief Minister had convened a meeting of all legislators of the ruling coalition to discuss the strategy for Monday. The Speaker, however, did not attend the meeting, added the source.

The Congress moved the no-confidence motion on July 28 after the state government did not act on the Opposition’s demand to hand over to the CBI the high-profile drug seizure case involving former BJP leader Lukhosei Zou.

The Congress chief whip K Govindas has issued a whip to its legislators, asking them to vote against the trust motion moved by the Chief Minister.

The three-line whip says all members of the party must be in the House from 11 am of August 10 till the end of the session and take part in discussion and voting as per the directive of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee.

Disciplinary action will be initiated under Para 2(1) of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution if any member of the party violates the directive and abstains from voting, says the whip.

The BJP Chief Whip and minister Th Bishwajit Singh has also issued a whip to party legislators to attend the session and vote in favour of the trust motion.

The 60-member House now has a strength of 53, including the Speaker Y Khemchand, after four members were disqualified under the anti-defection law and three BJP MLAs resigned. The Congress has 24 MLAs and the ruling coalition has 29 members, including the Speaker, 18 BJP legislators, four MLAs each from NPP and NPF, one each from Trinamool Congress and Lok Janshakti Party and an Independent MLA.

