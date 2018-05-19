Tripartite talks on district creation of Manipur continues

Minister Agriculture Tripartite talk with UNC at Senapati on 19.5.2018 Minister Agriculture Tripartite talk with UNC at Senapati on 19.5.2018

The seventh round of tripartite talks with Government of India, Government of Manipur and United Naga Council (UNC) on the district creation issue was held on Saturday at DRDA Hall, Senapati District Headquarter.

Satyendra Garg, Joint Secretary (NE) Ministry of Home Affairs who represented the government of India chaired the meeting while Agriculture minister of Manipur, V. Hangkhalian, Education Minister Th. Radheshyam, Principal Secretary (Finance and Health) Vumlunmang Vualnam, Secretary (Revenue) T. Ranjit Singh, represented Manipur government.

The UNC was represented by its president, Gaidon Kamei, General Secretary S. Milan, president All Naga Students’ Association Manipur, Joseph Adani and president, Naga Women’s Union, Asha Wungnam. In Saturday’s talk, representatives of the three sides reviewed the agreements earlier signed in similar talks. The UNC representatives voiced their disappointment on the non-adherence to the 4 (four) Memoranda of Understanding signed with the Government of Manipur and the Government of India’s assurance with regards to districts creation.

In the previous round of talks the State Government had agreed to issue advisory to the concern authorities to ease out problems faced by general public subsequent to creation of new districts. The State Government had also agreed to finalize its stand on UNC demands by April, 10 last and was to inform the Central Government and UNC about it. Further in the meeting it was also agreed that the State government will prepare a concrete proposal in the next round of talks which will be held on July, 28.

The first round of tripartite talks was held on 19 March, 2017 to find a solution to the UNC’s demand to revoke the decision of the previous Government to create seven new districts in November 2016, bifurcating seven districts, two in the valley and five in the hills. Manipur earlier had only nine districts. The decision angered the UNC, Naga apex body, which imposed the longest-ever economic blockade in all the highways of including the two lifelines, NH-2 and NH-37, demanding to revoke the decision of district creation. The UNC were against bifurcation of “Nagas areas” to form new districts.

The blockade nearly five months long blockade was lifted on March 19 after the Nongthombam Biren Singh led BJP government came into power in Manipur.

