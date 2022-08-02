Tribal student leaders held on Manipur hours after minister tables ADC Bills in Assembly

Manipur Tribal Affairs and Hills Minister Letpao Haokip Tuesday introduced the sixth and seventh amendments of the Manipur (Hill Areas) District Councils (Sixth Amendment) Bills, 2022 during the ongoing full Budget session of the Manipur Assembly.

Interestingly, the introduction of the Bills was not a part of the agenda of the House Tuesday. Moreover, it is yet to be ascertained whether the Bills introduced by the Manipur Tribal Affairs and hills minister are a replica of the Hill Areas Committee-recommended ADC Bill, 2021.

The development comes in the wake of arrests of several members of the All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM), the apex tribal students’ body, who called for a shutdown in the hill districts from Wednesday evening at 6 pm over its demand to introduce the Hill Areas Committee-recommended ADC Bill, 2021 in the Assembly.

A senior officer of Manipur Police said as many as five executive members of ATSUM have been arrested till now. Following the announcement of the shutdown, Manipur Police launched a crackdown on the executive members of ATSUM. Sources said ex-ATSUM leaders, including John Pulamte, Ngachonmi Chamroy and Seth Shatsang, were also picked up by the police in the evening.

The ADC Bill, 2021 seeks greater autonomy for the Hill Areas Committee as well as the Autonomous District Councils in the amendment of the Manipur (Hill Areas) District Councils Act, 1971.

ATSUM Monday had announced a 24-hour total shutdown from 6 pm of August 3 till 6 pm on August 4 in the hill districts of Manipur. Following the arrests, ATSUM announced to bring forward the shutdown to 6 pm on Tuesday and demanded the release of the arrested members. A total shutdown began in Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts. There was no report of any untoward incident till the time of filing this report.

The apex tribal student’s body in a statement said, “Expressing strong resentment against the state government’s lackadaisical attitude towards the wish and desire of the tribal people for tabling of the Hill Areas Committee (HAC) recommended ‘The Manipur (Hill Areas) ADC Bill 2021’ in the ongoing session of the Assembly and the deceitful act of the incumbent HAC members in deviating from its previous position, ATSUM is constraint to call 24 hours total shutdown.” The apex tribal student’s body of Manipur said that the total shutdown will be followed by “intense forms” of agitations from August 5.