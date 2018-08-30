Follow Us:
Thursday, August 30, 2018
Top Assam Rifles officials call on Manipur CM

Major General Virendra Singh, Head of Assam Rifles in Manipur along with Maj General K P Singh met and CM and told him about the force's commitment to counter insurgency operations and to establish peace in the border state, it said.

By: PTI | Imphal | Published: August 30, 2018 10:38:39 pm
Manipur to introduce bill to protect indigenous people Manipur CM N Biren Singh met with top officials of Assam Rifles (Express file photo)

Top officials of the Assam Rifles based in Manipur Thursday met Chief Minister N Biren Singh and discussed the security situation in the state, a release issued by Assam Rifles said.

Major General Virendra Singh, Head of Assam Rifles in Manipur along with Maj General K P Singh met and CM and told him about the force’s commitment to counter insurgency operations and to establish peace.

The senior Assam Rifles officials also told the chief minister about the initiatives taken up by force to empower women and children in addition to assisting civil administration and for youths to attain financial sustainability.

