Manipur to hold annual event to promote indigenous martial art

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has announced that Chief Minister’s Annual Indigenous Martial Arts Meet will be organised as a calendar event of the state to promote Manipuri martial arts forms like the “Huyen lallong and Thang-Ta”.

Singh made the announcement during a review meeting cum interaction session with Thang-Ta Gurus and representatives of different indigenous martial arts bodies of Manipur today at the Durbar Hall of CM’s secretariat. “hueiyen lallong” means the art of combat “Thang-Ta” means armed combat.

Singh has directed officials concerned to form a committee which will identify the requirements of different martial arts institutes/schools in the state. The commissioner of Youth Affairs and Sports (YAS) department will be the chairperson of the committee. He said that the required fund for the said event would be earmarked in the State budget.

All the active institutes must be registered with the state government, said Singh adding that the committee would also record the number of students and trainers.

It is also learnt that representatives from selected thang-ta bodies and high ranking officials from the Finance, Art and Culture, Education-S and Planning Departments would be members of the committee.

Informing that the event will be organised from the current year, the Chief Minister asked the committee to submit its findings by June 20 apart from suggesting a tentative date for this year’s indigenous martial arts meet.

Singh also shared his thought of building up a healthy society and also to inculcate discipline into the minds of youth and children through Manipuri martial arts.

He urged different Thang-Ta associations to shun all the differences and come together under a single leadership or an apex body.