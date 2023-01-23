scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Three Myanmarese escape from temporary prison in Manipur

Police identified the escapees as Winmintay (28), Win Naing Thon (27) and Biaka (17).

Police have launched a manhunt to nab the escaped prison inmates. (Google map)
Three Myanmarese escape from temporary prison in Manipur
Three Myanmar nationals escaped from a temporary jail at Churachandpur in Manipur on Sunday, police said Monday, adding that they were missing since 8am.

They identified the escapees as Winmintay (28), Win Naing Thon (27) and Biaka (17), son of Usawelh, a Myanmar national now living in Kawnpui, Mizoram.

Biaka was brought to the jail on March 29, 2021, and Winmintay and Win Naing Thon on April 7 that year. Official sources said there were 45 inmates, including nine children, in the temporary jail and that two women inmates had died.

Police have launched a manhunt to nab the escaped prison inmates.

Most inmates were arrested after they entered Manipur illegally following the coup in Myanmar in 2021 and at the height of the Covid pandemic.

Eighty Myanmar nationals—25 men, 35 women and 20 minors—who were illegally staying in Churachandpur district were arrested by police and lodged in the temporary jail in June 2022.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 22:08 IST
