Three arrested as Manipur Police recover huge cache of arms, ammunition in Imphal

The Manipur Police said the weapons belonged to the UNLF.

The Manipur Police recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in a counter-insurgency operation in Imphal East district Sunday and arrested three persons, including a member of the proscribed United National Liberation Front (UNLF).

The recovered weapons include 13 AK-56 rifles, an AK-81 and an AK-86 rifle, two M-16 series assault rifles, an RPG launcher along with a live shell, 200 rounds of 7.62 live ammunition and 10 rounds of 5.5 live ammunition.

The cache was found hidden beneath a cowshed belonging to UNLF member Prafullo Singh (43), son of L Kumar Singh, during a search operation at Huikap Awang Leikai, the police said, adding that Prafullo was arrested. The weapons belonged to the banned UNLF, cops said.

The other two who were arrested have been identified as Laitonjam Kumar Sinh (47) and Wahengbam Tompok (49) of Huikap Mayai Leikai. The police said they helped Prafullo conceal the arms and ammunition.

“We received reliable information about weapons concealed in Huikap Awang Leikai by members of the UNLF. The district police team immediately rushed to the area, led by an additional SP under my supervision and conducted a massive search operation which led to the recovery of weapons,” said Thoubal SP Jogeschandra Haobijam.