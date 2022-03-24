Thokchom Satyabrata elected as new Manipur Assembly Speaker

BJP MLA Thokchom Satyabrata was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Manipur Assembly on Thursday.

BJP MLAs Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh and Kongkham Robindro moved the motion nominating Satyabrata for the post of Speaker during the first session of the 12th state assembly. Satyabrata is the only MLA who had filed nomination.

As a tradition, the leader of the House, Chief Minister N Biren Singh, along with Leader of Opposition Okram Ibobi Singh led the new Speaker to his chair.

Satyabrata expressed gratitude to the members of the House. “I will also act without any partiality while taking the chair in the House,” he said.

Satyabrata was a cabinet minister in the previous BJP-led government in the state. He was first elected on a BJP ticket from Yaiskul in 2017. In the recently concluded assembly election, he defeated his nearest rival – NPP candidate H Vikramjit – by over 600 votes.

The assembly session was convened following a recommendation during the cabinet meeting of the newly-formed government Tuesday. The session will have only three sittings.