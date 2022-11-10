Telangana man staying in Manipur for 9 years arrested for not possessing ILP

Manipur police Thursday arrested a man from Telengana staying in Manipur for the last nine years for not possessing Inner Line Permit (ILP).

Police said the man, identified as Rihan Khan (45), was arrested from Kairang Chingya village in Imphal East district as part of the mass Inner Line Permit System (ILPS) drive in the state.

Rihan, married to a local girl, has been staying in hiding at Kairang Chingya without possessing the ILP permit or relevant documents, police said.

As Rihan failed to produce the ILP permit or any relevant document, a police team arrested him under Section 3 of Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1973. He was produced before a local court which ordered his deportation to his native state after paying a fine of Rs 1,000.

The Inner Line Permit System came into force in Manipur on January 1, 2020. The permit system under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, was introduced by the colonial British, wherein citizens from other parts of India (outsiders) are not allowed to enter the boundary of a state without a valid pass issued by a competent authority like the state deputy resident commissioner/deputy commissioners/any other officer authorised by the state government. The main objective of the ILP system is to safeguard the peaceful existence of a state’s indigenous people and provide special protection to their distinct identity.

There are four types of permits — Special category permit, Regular permit, Temporary permit and Labour permit.

Special category permit would be issued to people like government contractors, investors, traders with business establishments in the state or intending to do business in the state. This permit will be issued by the Home department for a period three months initially at the cost of Rs 5000.

A Regular permit is for individuals who visit the state regularly and are sponsored by a permanent resident of the state. This permit will be issued by the deputy commissioners for a charge of Rs 500 and it initially gives a period of six months to the visitors.

Temporary permit is for tourists, business representatives or those who visit for a short period (subject to production of valid identity card) and is issued initially for a period of 15 days at a cost of Rs 100. The permit is to be issued by the deputy resident commissioner or OSD of Manipur Bhawan in New Delhi, Kolkata and Guwahati, among others, in addition to the deputy commissioners.

The Labour permit, on the other hand, is provided for a specific period to a group of labourers brought by any contractor or firm or individuals engaging them for construction work. It is to be issued by the commissioner of labour or agency authorized by the state.

The ILP system is not applicable to foreigners, All India Service (AIS) officers belonging to Manipur, all central government officers and state government officers, employees of central co-operation and Government undertaking, including their families.

Paramilitary forces, armed forces and their families are also relieved from the purview of the regulation, including executive members of recognized national parties, state political parties and students admitted to various educational institutions in Manipur possessing valid identity.