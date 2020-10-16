Manipur: Boy declared dead by hospital found alive during funeral preparations

The deceased has been identified as one Elangbam Mocha, 17, son of Elangbam Ningthem of Heirok Part-II.

A 17-year-old boy from Thoubal district in Manipur, declared dead at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Imphal, was found alive while the family was preparing for his funeral.

However, the boy later passed away at a private hospital on Thursday.

On Tuesday around 4pm, Mocha sustained injuries after he was kicked by a stray pony, his family members said. The following day, he was rushed to Community Health Centre (CHC) of Heirok after the injuries to his abdomen worsened. From there, he was referred to Thoubal district hospital, where he was again referred to RIMS Imphal.

Mocha was admitted at the RIMS ICU ward, where he was declared dead around 10:30 am on Thursday.

According to the death certificate issued by RIMS, Mocha died of ‘hypovolemic shock’ due to blunt trauma in abdomen.

“As Mocha had undergone a minor operation for removal of a blood clot, we were told to arrange for blood transfusion. Amid the rush, the doctors told us he had expired,” said Mangangcha, a relative of the deceased.

Mocha was then taken home for his last rites. However, to their astonishment, his family members noticed a rise in his body temperature. “We were preparing for the funeral of the boy when we realised his temperature was rising. We called a nurse from the CHC to check on him, who found the boy’s pulse still active,” added Mangangcha.

The family then rushed Mocha to Thoubal district hospital. Here, he was once again referred to a hospital in Imphal.

A doctor in-charge of the district hospital said that the patient was brought in a critical condition, though they could detect his pulse. However, the boy was unconscious and failed to respond to treatment.

“As the district hospital has no facility for ICU, we referred the boy to Imphal,” said the doctor in charge of the district hospital.

At the Imphal hospital, he was declared brought dead.

When Indianexpress.com contacted the RIMS authority, they declined to comment on the issue.

The teenager’s family has claimed that the RIMS authority should be held responsible for his death.

