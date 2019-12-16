Take action against those instigating students to joint protest: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has urged the education department to take necessary actions against those who instigate innocent students to participate in any form of agitation.

“According to a recent report, Manipur University could not find its place among the top 100 universities of the country. We need to closely examine why Manipur University failed to make it to the list,” he said.

The chief minister said frequent agitations have seriously impacted the academic atmosphere of the state. He urged all the stakeholders to take a proactive role in preventing students from taking part in such movements.

“No country or state can progress until and unless the human resource is developed. Therefore future of the state will be at stake if something is not being done at the earliest,” he said.

Singh observed that the mushrooming civil society organisations are another factor contributing to the frequent disturbances.

The chief minister asserted that most of the people who are agitating against the amended Citizenship Act may not have proper knowledge about it.

“This is being done to politicise the matter which is very unfortunate. It only creates a lot of problems in the society,” he said.

