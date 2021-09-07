Supreme Court rejects Manipur govt plea against HC orders on Covid

September 7, 2021 2:42:55 am
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal by the Manipur government challenging two orders of the state High Court regarding providing facilities in hospitals and Covid-19 quarantine centres.
A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, Vikram Nath and Hema Kohli refused to intervene with the HC order saying “our High Courts were bastions of ensuring that justice was done during the Covid-19 pandemic”.
Appearing for the state, advocate Pukhrambam Ramesh Kumar submitted that the orders were given by the High Court on a PIL and that some of the directions were not feasible.
But Justice Chandrachud said: “Your standard quarantine centres were pathetic. There were no separate washrooms for male and female. Healthcare workers did not change the bedding regularly. The High Court has passed a calibrated order. We are not going to give you a character certificate.”
