Supreme Court rejects Manipur govt plea against HC orders on Covid

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal by the Manipur government challenging two orders of the state High Court regarding providing facilities in hospitals and Covid-19 quarantine centres.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, Vikram Nath and Hema Kohli refused to intervene with the HC order saying “our High Courts were bastions of ensuring that justice was done during the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Appearing for the state, advocate Pukhrambam Ramesh Kumar submitted that the orders were given by the High Court on a PIL and that some of the directions were not feasible.

But Justice Chandrachud said: “Your standard quarantine centres were pathetic. There were no separate washrooms for male and female. Healthcare workers did not change the bedding regularly. The High Court has passed a calibrated order. We are not going to give you a character certificate.”