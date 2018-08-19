Students lock NIT Manipur over conducting teaching staff interviews outside state

NIT Manipur is recruiting altogether 22 faculties of teaching staff for which the interview was scheduled in Kolkata on August 18 and 19. (Express Photo) NIT Manipur is recruiting altogether 22 faculties of teaching staff for which the interview was scheduled in Kolkata on August 18 and 19. (Express Photo)

Students’ wing of Joint Committee on Inner Line Permit System (JCILPS) on Saturday locked the administrative block of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Manipur in protest against the conducting of interviews for recruitment of 22 faculties of the institute in Kolkata.

NIT Manipur is recruiting altogether 22 faculties of teaching staff for which the interviews were scheduled in Kolkata on August 18 and 19. While the interview process began on Thursday, volunteers of JCILPS students’ wing locked the administrative block of the Institute resulting in disruption of normal classes.

The students’ wing has been demanding that the interviews be conducted in Imphal instead of Kolkata. A memorandum was also submitted on Thursday to the director, NIT Manipur, to immediately postpone the Kolkata interviews and conduct them in Imphal. Manjit Sarangthem, convenor of the youth wing said the interview was carried out in Kolkata despite our repeated appeals to the director not to conduct them outside the state.

He said the recruitment is meant for NIT, Manipur, so the interviews should be conducted in Imphal itself where the permanent center is located. NIT Manipur commenced its first session in 2010 and it got its permanent campus in 2015. The convener alleged that the local candidates are facing problems in attending the interviews at a venue outside Manipur.

The manner how the interviews were scheduled outside the campus and in a private Hotel, is a mockery of people of Manipur, he said.

“The intention of conducting the interview outside the state is to practice corruption, misdeeds and irregularities in the recruitment. It should be cancelled immediately and be rescheduled in Manipur. If not, we will take up severe forms of agitations,” he warned.

The interview is carried to recruit staff in departments of civil engineering, computer science engineering, electrical engineering, electronics and communication, mechanical engineering, physics, and maths.

