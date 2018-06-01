Students’ body vandalise administrative block of National Sports University in Imphal

The students not only vandalised the window panes of the office buildings, but also computers, chairs. (Express photo/Jimmy Leivon) The students not only vandalised the window panes of the office buildings, but also computers, chairs. (Express photo/Jimmy Leivon)

Volunteers of Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM) vandalised the administrative block office of the National Sports University (NSU), situated inside the Khuman Lampak sports complex, in Imphal on Friday.

A private security guard, who was on duty when the incident took place, said around 30 volunteers of DESAM reportedly arrived in cars and on bikes, stormed the administrative block of NSU around 11 am and started vandalising properties inside the office of Dean, Registrar and Dean’s residence. The students allegedly warned the guard not to interfere and turned the place upside down before leaving.

However, none of the officials of the NSU, including the Dean and Registrar, were present when the students volunteers attacked the office, he said.

The administrative block is normally guarded by three private security guards but two of them were on lunch break when the incident took place, the lone guard on duty said. The students not only vandalised the window panes of the office buildings, but also computers, chairs and displaced official documents, he said.

Soon after the incident, police rushed to the spot soon and registered a case in connection with the attack.

DESAM president Salam Akash said the student’s body has been opposing the proposal of the government to introduce three courses – sports journalism, sports management and performance analysis course – at the outlaying campus of Lucknow in UP and other states, instead of Manipur.

During a recently-held public convention on NSU, the student’s body urged the government to cancel the walk-in-interview which was scheduled to take place on June 11 in the Lucknow campus.

“We have urged the government to cancel the walk-in interview due to be held on June 11 at the Lucknow campus,” Akash said.

However, the recruitment notice for the said departments has been issued for the Lucknow campus. “We will intensified our agitation until the demand are fulfilled,” he added.

Besides this, the student’s body also demanded the creation of post of vice-chancellor, registrar and controller. At the same time, the body said, senior officials should remain stable at the state headquarters.

The students’ body further demanded that the government disclose the proposed infrastructure, types of courses, staff details and details related to project report of NSU headquarters and other outlaying campuses.

