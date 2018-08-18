Students agree to call off strike at Manipur University after MoU with govt

The MUSU has been on protest since May 30. (Express photo/File) The MUSU has been on protest since May 30. (Express photo/File)

The Manipur University Students’ Union has agreed to call of the ongoing strike, seeking resignaton of vice-chancellor A P Pandey, after an agreement was inked with the MHRD, state government and representatives of protesting students, teachers and staff members.

After the agreement on seven demands was signed Thursday, the protesters have agreed to call off the strike once an official order based on the agreement was issued. Among others, the agreement stated that Pandey should be on leave “during the period of enquiry and until follow-up action is taken on the enquiry report by a competent authority”.

The MUSU has been on protest since May 30, demanding the V-C’s resignation over allegations of administrative negligence. The V-C had denied the allegations. The agreement was signed following several meetings — from August 14 to 16 — between MUSU, Manipur University Teachers’ Association and Manipur University Staff Association representatives, and a joint secretary of the MHRD, G C Hosur, in presence of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, senior ministers and officials.

MUTA spokesperson Professor N N Singh said, “No question of temporarily suspending the strike unless the agreement is respected and official order issued.”

