Manipur student activist arrested in Delhi

Manipur Police have arrested Thokchom Veewon, former president of the Manipur Students’ Association Delhi (MSAD), according to sources in the Delhi Police Special Cell.

“Their team arrived in Delhi and picked up the accused from his house in Saket, when his sister was present. They brought him to the South western range of Special Cell in Janakpuri. He will be produced before the court tomorrow,” said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, DCP (Special Cell).

Around 20 members of the MSAD reached Janakpuri police station even as the local police said they had no role in the arrest. Several members of MSAD claimed that Thokchom’s parents in Manipur were harassed after he participated in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Shaikom Chimgaheinganba, General Secretary of MSAD, said, “We strongly condemn the arrest of our former president. Some police officers from Manipur came to his house around 4.40 pm and picked him up. They have not given any reasons for his arrest.”