State govt to bear train fare of Manipuris stranded outside Northeast region

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Wednesday said that his government will bear the train fare of Manipuris who are stranded outside the Northeast region. However, he said that travel expenses for those who are stranded within the northeast region have to be borne by the passengers themselves.

The chief minister said that the decision was taken by the state cabinet on Wednesday. Besides evacuation of stranded Manipuris, the cabinet also reviewed the lockdown measures and management of quarantine centers.

Singh said that priority will be given to those who have been stranded or stuck due to the sudden imposition of the lockdown. Necessary preparation to accommodate the stranded is almost over, said Singh adding that the state is waiting for approval from the centre.

“Quarantine centres have set up in different assembly constituencies with the initiatives of the respective MLAs, civil bodies and local clubs. Besides accommodation and providing necessary medical supplies like mask, hand, the state will provide meal free of cost per person during quarantine”, Sind added.

In view of the arrival of thousands of stranded outside the state and the prevailing situation, Manipur government also issued fresh guidelines with stricter lockdown restrictions.

The cabinet has also decided to resume earlier lockdown restrictions imposed during phase II of lockdown with the modification that wholesale markets will be open on all days except Sundays till 17th May.

On Monday, Manipur government lifted restrictions in more sectors with the state falling in the green zone.

The government has allowed the opening of markets from 6 am to 4 pm throughout the state and operation of offices with 50 percent staff. With the fresh guidelines, relaxation was confined to locality-based retail shops dealing with essential commodities like groceries for daily use, vegetables, fruits, poultry meat, and fish from 6 am to 2 pm on all days except Sundays. Offices will be allowed to function with 33 percent.

“Saving lives is more important than anything else as such there is a need to extend the lockdown in market areas. I appealed to the people to bear with the Government”, said N. Biren Singh.

As per sources from the government nearly 30,000 who wished to return to the state have registered in the http://www.tengbang.in a web portal launched by the Government to address the grievances of those who are stranded due to the COVID-19.

