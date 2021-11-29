Special mission to improve government schools saw 25% rise in enrolment of students: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Monday said enrolment of students in government schools has jumped by 25 per cent as a result of the “School Fagathansi” mission launched by the state.

The Chief Minister said this during the release of a booklet titled ‘Transforming Manipur, Inclusive Development Under BJP-led Government’, highlighting the achievements of the BJP government from March 15, 2017 to November 15, 2021.

Singh said his government has completed four years and eight months and has been successful in bringing significant development. “The significant rise in the enrolment of students in government schools is one of the feats achieved after launching several schemes,” he said.

Under the ‘School Fagathansi’ (let us improve schools) mission, Singh said as many as 60 schools were initially covered. Subsequently, as many as 237 schools (176 in the valley, 61 in the hills) had been merged with nearby schools having better infrastructure, better connectivity, better student enrolment among others for overall improvement, he added.

In addition, he said 11 government-aided colleges had been converted into full-fledged government colleges during 2019-2020 and under funding from Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), Dhanamanjuri University was established in 2018 with five government colleges as constituent colleges.

The ‘School Fagathansi’ mission was first launched in January 2018. Under the mission, one high or higher secondary school in each Assembly constituency was selected in the first phase. Manipur has 60 Assembly constituencies. The overall objective of the mission is to improve government schools in terms of physical and manpower gaps and increase enrolment of students.

The CM also spoke about the Jal Jeevan Mission and said the state government is committed to provide functional household tap connections to 4.5 lakh households by March 2022. “The household coverage of drinking water has increased from 5.7% to 51% within four and half years,” he said.

In the health sector, Singh said under the Chief Minister Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT) or the CM health scheme and the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), 8.09 lakh beneficiaries were enrolled and 1.1 lakh beneficiaries received free treatment worth Rs 123 crore till October 29, 2021.

“Under the Chief Minister’s Health for All scheme launched on October 14, 2021, door-to-door health screening will be conducted across the state for primary healthcare and chronic disease management. The primary focus is early identification and diagnosis of non-communicable diseases,” the Chief Minister said.

The booklet also showed growth in agriculture, power, start-up programmes, fisheries among others.