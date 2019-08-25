Solution without Naga flag and constitution not honourable: NSCN-IM

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland Isak-Muivah faction (NSCN-IM) said Saturday that any solution to the ongoing Indo-Naga peace talks without Naga flag and constitution would be far from “honourable”.

Advertising

The NSCN-IM said in a statement that given the seriousness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in solving the Indo-Naga political conflict, the Nagas await the historic day when the final agreement will be signed, it said.

Nevertheless, the Naga’s pride and identity is deeply entrenched in the two core issues — Naga flag and constitution, stated the outfit.

“As we look back the long journey of Indo-Naga political talks spanning over 22 years, the Government of India has done a great job to assure the Nagas that they deserve solution that is nothing less than honourable and acceptable. Giving official recognition to the unique history and situation of the Nagas is taken as the correct step towards this direction,” the statement said.

Advertising

The ‘Framework Agreement’ signed between the outfit and government on August 3, 2015, has taken the Indo-Naga political talks to a critical stage.

NSCN Chief Negotiator Th Muivah finally signed this indelible document during the official ceremony as it provides everything to give the Nagas an honourable settlement. RN Ravi as India’s interlocutor signed the document on behalf of the Government of India. It was signed with much fanfare witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself and live telecasted across the world, the outfit said.

The Naga rebels pointed out that three years have passed but the ‘Framework Agreement’ is yet to have its fruition as the Government of India is going slow in taking its stand on core issues.

It is this changing situation and other developments compel NSCN Chairman Q. Tuccu and General Secretary Th. Muivah to write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the doubt and confusion raised by Naga people if an honourable political solution can be arrived at, said the Naga rebel. This is in reference to the core issues like Naga flag and constitution which are yet to be agreed upon between the two parties.

Meanwhile, the United Committee Manipur (UCM) has urged the ruling BJP government in Manipur and the opposition parties to take a concrete decision and reaffirm their stand to safeguard territory and unity of the state.

The UCM is reacting to the report that the Prime Minister Office has instructed Nagaland Governor and Interlocutor, RN. Ravi to find a solution to the ongoing Indo-Naga peace talk within three months.

Sunil Karam, president of UCM, informed that the Naga Peace Accord signed between the NSCN-IM and the Centre on August 3, 2015 has raised apprehension amongst the neigbouring states of Nagaland since the agreement can disintegrate the geographical integrity of different states.

The Prime Minister had assured that the Naga Peace Accord will not harm the neighbouring states and informed that different stakeholders will be consulted before bringing an solution to the Naga peace talk, said Sunil. However, the recent development has raised concern amongst the neighbouring state particularly Manipur, he added.

Sunil Karam informed that the consultative committee member, Central Committee and subsidiary organisations of the committee has started campaign and is prepared to face any unwanted consequences.