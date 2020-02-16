Solar, hydro projects in focus as Manipur aims for self-reliance in power generation

The government report claimed that Manipur has achieved 2.46 lakh LED distribution in 2018-19 which is 146 percent more than the targeted figure, including 75,000 solar-powered LED study lamps are distributed to students. The government report claimed that Manipur has achieved 2.46 lakh LED distribution in 2018-19 which is 146 percent more than the targeted figure, including 75,000 solar-powered LED study lamps are distributed to students.

Manipur is making considerable progress in the implementation of the renewable energy sector and aims to become self-reliant in the power generation sector, a report released by the state government reads.

The report said that the cumulative installed capacity under the renewable energy sector has gone up to 9.60 Megawatt (MW). As many as 550 grid-connected rooftop solar power plants with a cumulative capacity of about 4.0 MW were installed. Under the off-grid sector, 98 difficult remote areas were electrified through solar home lighting systems while under the off-grid and decentralised SPV programme, 20,000 low maintenance solar power LED streets are being installed.

The report further claimed that Manipur has achieved 2.46 lakh LED distribution in 2018-19 which is 146 percent more than the targeted figure, including 75,000 solar-powered LED study lamps are distributed to students.

Under the thermal systems, altogether 3410 solar water heaters were installed in the state, which resulted in a reduction of 6.82 MW consumption from the grid, it said. The estimated equivalent of carbon saving on accounts of the renewable energy installations is 6,222 tons per annum for the generation sector and 3410 tons per annum for the solar thermal sector, the report claimed.

As a step towards self-reliance in the generation sector, the report said that the state is actively considering to implement the 66 MW Loktak Hydroelectric Project through joint venture mode with National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC Ltd.). The power purchase agreement of the project is to be signed shortly, it said.

The report further said the state government has recently given more focus on the development of the hydro projects of small and medium ranges concerned over the climate change impacting worldwide.

Having completed a re-assessment of the hydropower potential projects in the state, the report said that as many as 29 project sites with physical marking on the ground having a total capacity of more than 300 MW have been identified. The subsequent process for the formulation of the detailed project reports has also been initiated for further implementation.

The report observed that Manipur can be supplied power with their own generation without depending much on the other generators and save expenditure on the purchase of the energy from outside the state, once these projects are commissioned.

