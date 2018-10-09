Smriti Irani assures Manipur of central govt’s support to develop textile industry

Irani noted that various studies had indicated that wherever weavers had received benefits under Mudra Yojana, their income had gone up by 50 per cent. (Express Photo) Irani noted that various studies had indicated that wherever weavers had received benefits under Mudra Yojana, their income had gone up by 50 per cent. (Express Photo)

Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani has assured Manipur of sustained support from the Government of India for the growth of the textile industry and welfare of weavers and farmers in the state. The union minister on Tuesday inaugurated a three-day Silk Expo and Workshop on “Silk Samagra” in the presence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Textiles, Commerce and Industries Minister Th. Biswajit at Manipur Sericulture Project Management Complex, Sangaipat in Imphal East District.

She also informed that the Central Government had recently approved setting up of an Eri Spinning Mill worth Rs 22 crore for the expansion of silk industry in Manipur. The foundation stone for the mill would be laid next month.

Irani noted that various studies had indicated that wherever weavers had received benefits under Mudra Yojana, their income had gone up by 50 per cent. She urged the state government to provide the weavers with the benefits of the scheme. She said Silk Samagra is an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the possibilities of exponential growth in the silk sector.

“It is an endeavour not only to enhance the income of farmers and weavers but also to ensure occupying the No. 1 position in silk production and cultivation in the world. India is now in the No. 2 position,” she said.

The Government of India had announced Rs 6,000 crore package for the development of apparel and make-ups sector in the country, she added. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s supervision, the GoI had enhanced funding to North East Region Textile Promotion Scheme (NERTPS). A large number of textile parks and textile units are currently functional in the North East region due to that, Irani added.

In 2013-14, the fund allocated under NERTPS was only Rs. 2.86 crore. However, in the past four years of NDA Government, Rs. 839 crore had already been spent for the growth of textiles industry in the North East region, she said. Manipur CM N. Biren Singh said that the Iri mill to be inaugurated next month is expected to give employment to around 2,500 people.

He said that Manipur has a very small population, so it would not take much time in bringing a developmental change in the textile industry, he added.

The union minister also distributed Rs. 1,73,97,200 through DBT to 322 beneficiaries of Integrated Sericulture Development Project (ISDP-Hills) for the construction of Individual Adult Rearing House (IARH).

The three-day Silk Expo and Workshop on Silk Samagra is jointly organised by the Department of Sericulture, Government of Manipur and Central Silk Board, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India.

