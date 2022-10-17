Six Indian diplomats call on Manipur CM Biren Singh

A team of six Indian ambassadors and high commissioners to various countries called on Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh at his secretariat on Monday. Four of them hail from the state.

The team—Manoj Kumar Bharti (Indonesia), Nguikham Jathom Gangte (Tunisia),Y K Sailas Thangal (the Ivory Coast), Rahul Shrivastava (Romania), Robert Shetkintong (Ethiopia) and R. Masashi (Jamaica)—suggested that a special economic zone be set up in the state for producing the country-made liquor of Sekmai with better packaging, according to government officials.

Delighted to exchange views with six Heads of Mission and other dignitaries at my office today. The importance of Manipur in playing a key role on Hon'ble PM, Shri Narendra Modi Ji's Act East Policy and its potentials in contributing to the national interests were deliberated.

Training for athletes in Jamaica; export of horticulture products; promotion of the state’s cultural heritage in Europe, Africa and at international forums; and employment opportunities in Romania were also discussed, according to the officials.

The diplomats agreed to promote the upcoming Manipur Sangai Festival using their relationships with foreign embassies in India, the officials added.

The team of diplomats, which arrived in Imphal on October 16, will interact with officials of government departments including textiles, commerce and industries, horticulture and tourism on promoting tourism and the northeast state’s products and services.

The team will also have discussions with officials of the Chandel, Bishnupur and Imphal East districts on the government’s one-district-one-product initiative. It will leave the state capital on Wednesday.