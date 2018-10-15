Shutdown against Manipur’s merger with Indian Union cripples life

Heavy security was deployed in and around Imphal. (Express File Photo/Representational) Heavy security was deployed in and around Imphal. (Express File Photo/Representational)

The 18-hour total shutdown imposed by several militant outfits operating in Manipur crippled normal life in the state on Monday. The shutdown was imposed by Coordination Committee (CorCom), an umbrella group of several militant outfits, Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), People’s War Group and Alliance for Social Unity, Kangleipak (ASUK) another umbrella group, in protest against the merger of Manipur with the Union of India on this day in 1948.

Militants in Manipur have been observing the day as “National Black Day” alleging that the merger agreement was signed under duress by the then King, Bodhachandra. The total shutdown was enforced from midnight of October 14 to 6 pm on October 15.

In response to the call, life came to a grinding halt as all business establishments, public transportation and educational institutions remained paralysed during the 18-hour shutdown.

While heavy security measures were put in place in and around Imphal, there were no reports of any untoward incident.

In a statement, CorCom, the largest umbrella group of all, said even though it has been 68 years since India forcefully ‘colonized’ Kangleipak (Manipur), the public shall never accept the October 15, 1949 declaration, which states that Kangleipak has been merged into ‘colonial’ India.

