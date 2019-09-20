Sharp increase in flow of foreign tourists: Manipur CM Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Friday said that the state has witnessed a sharp increase in the flow of foreign tourists since 2017, with at least 1000 tourists visiting the state monthly. Singh stated this during the launch of “Manipur Start-Up Conclave 2019” at Imphal’s City Convention Centre.

“In the last two and a half years, the influx of foreign tourist is increasing drastically from 500-600 per year during 2014-15 to above 1000 tourists every month since 2017,” Singh said. He said that the future of Manipur lies in the tourism sector, adding that the state has a lot to offer in terms of tourism.

The Chief Minister informed the gathering that the government is planning to take up a tourism project where an MLA would develop a tourist spot in their constituency to attract tourists.

He said that for decades, due to insurgency, Manipur has gone through a difficult period when the imagination and innovative ideas were curtailed. However, after the BJP government came to power, there is peace as a new chapter started in the state.

Singh said that the state government has received a total of 3966 applicants for start-up programme this year, with 798 being shortlisted. He added that 98 startups were shortlisted under the revenue stage, 579 under the idea stage and 177 were shortlisted under the Entrepreneurs Support Scheme (ESS) which will be provided with loans under the scheme.

Singh also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ‘Startup India’ was taken up with the objective to build a strong start-up eco-system for nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.

He further assured that the government would increase the budget for the ‘Manipur Start-up Scheme’.