Separatist leader, who declared Manipur’s Independence in London, brought back to Imphal by NIA

Separatist leader Narengbam Samarjit, who declared Manipur’s independence in London, was brought back to Imphal on Monday by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The NIA brought back Samarjit to Imphal after being produced before the Patiala court last Friday. The court granted custodial remand till March 31.

The separatist leader was arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, on Thursday morning. He was travelling from London in an Air India flight which landed in Delhi on Wednesday.

After landing at the Imphal International Airport, his supporters chanted slogan like “Long Live Manipur, Long Live Samarjit”.

Samarjit, along with one Yambem Biren, had formed a “de-jure” Manipur government based in London after declaring Manipur’s independence from India in 2019. He proclaimed himself as the self-styled external and defence minister and Yambem Biren, the Chief Minister of the “de-jure” Manipur government.

Since then, they have been taking provisional asylum in London. Subsequently, the Manipur government registered a case in this connection which was later handed over to the NIA.

Last Tuesday, the NIA filed a chargesheet against the five accused persons, including Samarjit and Yambem Biren, at the NIA Special Court, Manipur. They were charged under Sections 120B and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 13 and 17 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

“Narengbam Samarjit Singh was the chairman and managing director of Salai Group of Companies and SMART Society. He, along with his associates Elangbam Brojendro Singh and Akoijam Deepa Anand are alleged of illegally collecting huge amounts of money and cheating the public by taking deposits from the public by offering 36 per cent annual returns on the deposits made to the Salai Group of Companies/SMART Society without any legal authority,” a statement by the NIA read.

It added, “These illegal funds were allegedly laundered by Narengbam Samarjit Singh and his associates through various companies of the Salai Group of Companies/SMART Society.”

The Agency further informed that the illegitimate funds were utilised for unlawful activities like the declaration of independence of Manipur from the Union of India and the formation of the Manipur State Council in London and also for funding the “Army” of the Manipur State Council.