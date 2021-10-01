Security guard of BJP Manipur president shot by fellow guard

A security guard stationed outside the home of Manipur BJP president was shot at by a fellow guard on Friday. The incident took place around 10 am in Imphal East district.

The police said the victim, identified as A Bimol Sharma, was allegedly shot at by fellow security guard, Thonginthang Baite, with his service rifle (AK series) in the face.

Bimol was evacuated to a private hospital in Imphal but succumbed to injuries in the evening. Police suspect the incident to be a fallout of a drunken brawl.

Both the victim and accused belonged to the 7th Manipur Rifles battalion. As many as 16 personnel of the 7th MR personnel were detailed for the security of the BJP president.

Police have arrested the accused and registered a case in connection with the incident.

The BJP president, A Sharda Devi, and her husband A Jashobanta had left Imphal for Delhi on Thursday, sources said.