Security forces gun down four Kuki militants in Manipur

At least four cadres of Kuki National Liberation Army (KNLA) were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kangpokpi district early Sunday morning.

The encounter occurred near Hingojang village when the security forces were conducting a cordon and search operation to flush out militants.

PRO (Defence Wing) Lt Colonel Mohit Vaishnava said the search operation, involving multiple columns of Army and Assam Rifles, was launched on Saturday evening after receiving specific information about a camp set up by a militant group.

In the course of the operation, the security forces came across a handful of armed men numbering around 12 and it led to a “chance encounter”. In the ensuing firefight, four armed persons died while the rest managed to escape, the PRO said.

Vaishnava confirmed that the armed persons killed in the gunfight were members of the banned KNLA. However, there was no report of any casualty on the side of the security forces.

It is learnt that automatic rifles including those belonging to the AK series were seized from the possession of the slain militants.

A contingent of police personnel has rushed to the spot. The operation was underway till the time of filing this report.