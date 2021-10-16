Second wave of Covid-19 in Manipur at end stage: Health Department

Manipur Health Department Saturday said the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in the state is towards its end with the positivity rate hovering around 5 per cent.

Dr Kh Sasheekumar, spokesperson of the state health department said, “Earlier the state witnessed daily Covid deaths in two digits and the positivity rate at over 1,000. However, the acute phase is now over.”

Sasheekumar attributed the improving situation to several initiatives taken up by the government to vaccinate the mass, including the recently-launched Covid Vaccination Express, to facilitate door-step inoculation.

As per the vaccination data, almost one-third of the population of the state can be considered as “protected from Covid”, he said.

The spokesperson said the present active cases of Covid-19 in the state stands at 1,444, which is 48.1 in per lakh population. Going by the parameter given by WHO, the state is now no longer in the apprehensive stage, he added.

“If the current trend persists, a chance of another major spike in positive cases in the state is unlikely. The only possibility would be imported infection from outside the state. But the department has a contingency plan to tackle it,” said Sasheekumar.

With the drastic improvement in the situation, the spokesperson said almost 86 per cent beds in the various Covid Care Centres have been lying vacant for the past few days.

He also announced that the state is waiting for the approval of universal vaccination from the Centre for inoculating children below 18 years of age. “Once it is approved, all children starting from two years old can be vaccinated. I appealed to the public to continue following the Covid Appropriate Behaviours and get vaccinated at the same time to overcome the pandemic,” he said.