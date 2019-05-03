Manipur: Search for missing tourists over, two more bodies recovered

The search for missing tourists of Maphou Dam boat tragedy was finally over on Friday afternoon with the recovery of the two more bodies from the dam reservoir.

The bodies were recovered by deep divers of the Indian Navy close on the heels of the recovery of the first body by villagers of Chadong.

Two makeshift boats carrying a total of 12 tourists capsized at the dam reservoir when a sudden storm hit the state on April 28. While nine tourists were rescued by the boatmen, three tourists went missing.

The victims have been identified as one S. Rajiv, 35 years old, S. Ibochou and N. Rani from Ningthoukhong, Bishnupur district.

A joint team comprising of NDRF, Manipur Fire Service, Indian Navy have been carrying out an extensive search under and over the surface of water alongside villager surrounding the reservoir.

Apart from using a helicopter for surface scanning the NDRF and Indian Navy also used SONAR technology under water.

The body of S. Rajiv was recovered on Thursday afternoon by villagers search team of Chadong around 100 meters away from the site where the boat was capsized.

Accordingly, the search was intensified concentrating at the areas where Rajiv’s body was found.

On Friday morning around 9, the Indian Navy deep diver recovered the second body, of N. Rani followed by Ibochou’s body at 1:45 pm.

P. Nupajao, deputy commandant 12 Battalion NDRF, said both the bodies were recovered by the deep divers of the Indian Navy after it was detected through their SONAR adding that the bodies were found just 10 metres away from each other.

With the recovery of the bodies of two remaining tourists the search operation was suspended.

The lifeless remains of the victims have been handed over to their respective families for last rites.

Following the incident, Manipur government has banned all forms of boat services in water bodies or dam reservoirs in the state operating without a permit from the authority and without any safety measures like life jackets.