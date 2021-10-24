Scribe assaulted by alleged Congress workers in Manipur’s Thoubal

A district correspondent of a local vernacular newspaper was allegedly assaulted by a group of people, reportedly members of the Heirok block Congress on Sunday morning in Thoubal district.

The injured journalist, identified as Elangbam Rameshwar, is the Thoubal correspondent of Naharolgi Thoudang. Police said the incident occurred at around 7:30 am at his residence in Heirok Part-II.

As per the complaint filed by the younger brother of the victim, around 20 men wearing face masks came to their residence. The masked men assaulted the victim without any specific reasons and inflicted injuries. The assailants also reportedly vandalised valuables at the victim’s residence. The complainant also identified the names of 13 persons involved in the attack in the plaint.

Elangbam Rameshwar has been shifted to a hospital after sustaining injuries from the attack.

While the motive behind the attack remains unclear, it has been speculated that it may be related to election-related news reports filed by the scribe.

The Kakching district (formerly Thoubal district) Journalists Association strongly condemned the incident. They alleged that the Heirok block Congress workers were responsible for the attack.

However, the district Congress Committee was not available to give any comments.

Police said an FIR has been registered following a complaint lodge by the family. They added that those involved in the attack will be arrested at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the Thoubal district authority has issued prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC with immediate effect from Sunday in the “whole of Heirok village area”.

As per the order issued, assembly of 5 or more persons, movements of villagers carrying deadly weapons among others, have been prohibited.

“There is apprehension of breach of law-and-order situation, and disturbances of public tranquillity in the Heirok area since few days and there is a possibility of clashes and bloodshed among the general public,” the order further warned.