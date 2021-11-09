Schools, colleges to re-open in Manipur from November 10

The Manipur government on Tuesday issued an order allowing educational institutions to reopen for students of Class IX and above from November 10.

Manipur Education Minister S Rajen Singh said the decision for resumption of offline classes was taken in view of the decline in Covid-19 infections in the state in the last few months.

The minister added that the students should not be forced to come back to the campuses and only those who receive parental consent can attend offline classes.

An SOP issued to this effect by the education department said that teaching hours should be limited to three to four hours for both online and physical classes and no cultural or sports events will be permitted for the time being.

Moreover, all non-vaccinated teaching and non-teaching staff, including those who have got only the first dose, will have to undergo RT-PCR tests after every 20 days, the order stated.

The order directed the deputy commissioners (DC) to constitute district-level task force committees under their chairmanship to monitor the resumption of classes in all educational institutions.

The institutes will have to provide isolation facilities and tie-up with the nearest health centre in case of emergency and related health check-up, the order said.