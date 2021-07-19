SC orders release of Manipur activist Erendro Leichombam detained under NSA by 5 pm

The SC bench said that the continued detention of Erendro Leichombam would be a violation of Article 21. (File)

The Supreme Court Monday ordered the release of Manipur activist Erendro Leichombam who had been detained under the National Security Act (NSA) for a Facebook post on the state BJP chief’s death from Covid-19.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud has ordered to release him before 5 pm today, Bar and Bench reported, after hearing arguments by Advocate Shadan Farasat. The activist’s father L Raghumani Singh had filed a petition in the court arguing that the NSA was only invoked to defeat the bail earlier granted to Erendro.

Erendro was arrested on May 13 for his Facebook post over state BJP chief S Tikendra Singh’s death due to Covid. The 40-year-old had written, “The cure for Corona is not cow dung & cow urine. The cure is science & common sense. Professor ji RIP.” Usham Deben Singh, vice-president of state BJP had filed a complainant against the activist alleging that the post had “deliberately and wilfully insulted and outraged religious fillings and sentiments” of BJP workers and family members of the deceased.

While a local court had granted him bail, an order dated May 17 was given by Th Kirankumar, District Magistrate, Imphal West, to book Erendro under NSA. The order stated, “…am satisfied that his activities are prejudicial to the security of the State and to the maintenance of public order.”

According to Live Law, Raghumani’s petition said that the invocation of the NSA in his son’s case was a “classic case of malice in law, where the law of preventive detention has been used to shut-off political voices that the ruling party in the State of Manipur does not like…” He also argued that Erendro’s Facebook post was meant to curb misinformation around Covid-19 cures.

Justice Chandrachud asked for the activist to be released as his continued detention “would violate the right under Article 21.”

Erendro is a former associate of activist Irom Sharmila and has for long spoken against state repression and militarisation. He was arrested along with journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhem, who had made a similar post over Covid cures following the BJP leader’s death.