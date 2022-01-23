RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat pays tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Manipur

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is a symbol of courage, nationalism, dedication and selfless sacrifice.

He was speaking at Bose’s 125th birth anniversary celebration organised by the RSS on Sunday in Imphal East district. He said this year’s celebration of the birth anniversary is important as it coincides with the 75th year of India’s Independence, for which Bose had sacrificed his life without any hesitation. For this independence, Bose raised an army and fought against the British. “Netaji is a symbol of courage, nationalism, dedication and selfless sacrifice,” said Bhagwat adding, Netaji’s life is an inspiration for all of us. “We cannot be Netaji, we can try to become like him. This would benefit the individual, the nation and all. The nation always needs a person like him for development and growth. Following his vision and instilling the spirit of nationalism, unity and sacrifice would be the real remembrance and tribute to Netaji,” said the RSS chief.

The RSS chief, who is in Manipur on a four-day visit for a karyakarta baithak, paid floral tributes to Bose. Family members of war heroes Moirang Koireng and Heman Nilamani were also present during the celebration. A photo gallery of the Indian National Army and Bose’s life was also on display.

At Moirang in Bishnupur district, people paid rich tributes to Bose on his 125th birth anniversary at the Indian National Army martyrs memorial complex, where the INA flag was unfurled for the first time by Colonel Saukat Hayat Malik, commander of the Bahadur group, on April 14, 1944. The place was designated as the INA headquarters.