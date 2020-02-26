Rs 23.43 crore released for 486 surrendered cadre under rehabilitation scheme: Manipur CM

Biren Singh informed the House that the surrendered cadres were given skill development training and bank loans under the rehabilitation policy. Biren Singh informed the House that the surrendered cadres were given skill development training and bank loans under the rehabilitation policy.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Wednesday said that the state government has released Rs 23,43,90,000 as a rehabilitation package for 486 underground cadres, who surrendered before the government between the years 2014-19.

The Chief Minister was replying to queries raised by opposition MLA K Ranjit in the state Assembly.

Biren Singh informed the House that as the verification process of the surrendered are still going on, stipends and financial supports to some cadre are pending.

Singh said as many as 416 UG cadres surrendered during 2014-17 and a total of 70 cadres surrendered in the year 2017 to October 2019, along with 20 weapons.

Of them, 53 verified cadres had been given a stipend of Rs 5.30 lakh on monthly basis till October 2019, he said. In addition to the monthly stipend, a sum of Rs 2.5 lakh each was deposited in the bank accounts of the verified cadres on October 2019, added Singh.

Singh also said that the government has provided Rs 28,94,103 to all the surrendered cadres as incentives for the weapons they brought along.

The Chief Minister further informed the House that the surrendered cadres were given skill development training and bank loans under the rehabilitation policy.

Moreover, 41 surrendered underground cadres have been recruited as riflemen and 21 as followers in the Home department, he added.

The CM moved rehabilitation amounting to Rs 3,99,05,000, to be passed in the House.

However, a cut motion was moved by Opposition leader K Ranjit, for failure to provide adequate support to youths under the rehabilitation policy. Later, the rehabilitation demand along with others were passed after cut motions moved by the Opposition bench was withdrawn.

