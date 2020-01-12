Rights group on Manipur encounters: No forces personnel indicted by CBI

In compliance, the SIT has so far lodged 39 FIRs and filed 13 chargesheets. The SIT also submitted seven closure report involving armed forces personnel. (Representational) In compliance, the SIT has so far lodged 39 FIRs and filed 13 chargesheets. The SIT also submitted seven closure report involving armed forces personnel. (Representational)

A rights group has claimed that the CBI Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing fake encounter cases in Manipur has failed to indict any armed forces personnel in its closure reports submitted to court.

Human Rights Alert (HRA) and Extrajudicial Execution Victim Families Association Manipur (EEVFAM) had earlier filed a petition in the Supreme Court to probe into as many as 1,528 alleged fake encounters in Manipur, which they claimed were perpetrated by the Army, paramilitary forces and Manipur Police. Accordingly, the apex court on July 14, 2017 ordered the CBI to form an SIT to investigate the same.

In compliance, the SIT has so far lodged 39 FIRs and filed 13 chargesheets. The SIT also submitted seven closure report involving armed forces personnel.

HRA executive director Babloo Loitongbam said in all the closure reports, no charge was pressed against armed forces personnel, despite clearly laying out evidences of their involvement in the fake encounters. He raised suspicions on the SIT probe, pointing to the Imphal East Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) on Saturday rejecting an SIT closure report over an alleged fake encounter on April 9, 2002, involving CRPF personnel. The CJM asked the SIT to re-investigate the incident wherein two civilians were killed.

