Militant groups call for Republic-Day boycott in Manipur, security stepped up

Militant groups in Manipur have called for a boycott of Republic Day celebrations in the state, asking locals to observe a complete shutdown on the day.

The shutdown call was given by Co-ordination Committee (CorCom) and Alliance for Socialist Unity, Kangleipak (ASUK), two umbrella bodies of militant groups operating in the state.

Cor-Com’s shutdown will come into effect from January 25 midnight till 6 pm of January 26, while the one called by ASUK will span from 6m to 6pm on Republic Day.

The outfits urged people to cease work and stay indoors to make the boycott call a success. However, they have exempted religious events, essential services and medical emergencies from the purview of the shutdown.

Manipur Police has stepped up security across the state in addition to intensifying cordon and search operations. On Friday, the Imphal West district police conducted a house-to-house search and verification of individuals in Sinjamei area. As many as 80 houses were searched and 180 individuals, including 10 members of underground groups who are currently out on bail, were verified. However, there was no report of any arrest.

In a similar operation in Imphal East district, police detained 11 persons and frisked commuters at the Palace compound. Police said the detainees failed to produce proper identification papers and will be released after due verification.