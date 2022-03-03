Repolling in 12 booths in Manipur’s five constituencies along with second phase

The Election Commission on Thursday ordered repolling on Saturday in 12 polling stations in five Assembly constituencies that went to the poll on February 28 in the first phase. The repolling will take place along with the second phase of voting in 22 constituencies.

Of these polling stations, one is in the Imphal valley—Sarouthel in the Khundrakpam constituency—and the remaining are in the hill districts of Churachandpur (10) and Kangpokpi (1).

In Kangpokpi, repolling will be held in the New Keithelmanbi polling station, where a clash had disrupted voting. The Congress candidate for the Saitu seat was then arrested for allegedly assaulting the presiding officer. He was released later.

The rest of the repolling will be held in Churachandpur district—in three polling stations in Thanlon, Henglep’s five booths and Singhat’s two booths. Damaging of electronic voting machines and other malpractices were reported from these polling stations. In Henglep’s Molsang polling station, an observer reportedly found that the electronic voting machine had been turned off unusually early.

Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Agrawal said repolling was recommended based on information received from the returning officers of the 12 booths. Damaging of electronic voting machines during and after the poll was the major reason for ordering repolling, he said.

“These kinds of incidents cause major discomfort to the electors as their right to franchise gets infringed on the polling day. Now they need to come out again to exercise their franchise on the day of repolling,” Agrawal said. He appealed to the voters to turn out in large numbers on Saturday.

Counting will be held on March 10.