scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 03, 2022
Must Read

Repolling in 12 booths in Manipur’s five constituencies along with second phase

One polling station is in the Imphal valley while the remaining are in the hill districts of Churachandpur and Kangpokpi. Damaging of electronic voting machines and other malpractices were reported from these places

Written by Jimmy Leivon | Imphal |
March 3, 2022 3:53:08 pm
Women holding their identification cards, wait in a queue to cast their vote during the first phase of Manipur Assembly Elections, in Manipur. (PTI, file)

The Election Commission on Thursday ordered repolling on Saturday in 12 polling stations in five Assembly constituencies that went to the poll on February 28 in the first phase. The repolling will take place along with the second phase of voting in 22 constituencies.

Of these polling stations, one is in the Imphal valley—Sarouthel in the Khundrakpam constituency—and the remaining are in the hill districts of Churachandpur (10) and Kangpokpi (1).

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In Kangpokpi, repolling will be held in the New Keithelmanbi polling station, where a clash had disrupted voting. The Congress candidate for the Saitu seat was then arrested for allegedly assaulting the presiding officer. He was released later.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

The rest of the repolling will be held in Churachandpur district—in three polling stations in Thanlon, Henglep’s five booths and Singhat’s two booths. Damaging of electronic voting machines and other malpractices were reported from these polling stations. In Henglep’s Molsang polling station, an observer reportedly found that the electronic voting machine had been turned off unusually early.

Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Agrawal said repolling was recommended based on information received from the returning officers of the 12 booths. Damaging of electronic voting machines during and after the poll was the major reason for ordering repolling, he said.

“These kinds of incidents cause major discomfort to the electors as their right to franchise gets infringed on the polling day. Now they need to come out again to exercise their franchise on the day of repolling,” Agrawal said. He appealed to the voters to turn out in large numbers on Saturday.

Counting will be held on March 10.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 03: Latest News

Advertisement