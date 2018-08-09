‘Refrain from bandhs, blockades’: Manipur CM N Biren Singh warns of action

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. (Express file photo) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. (Express file photo)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday asked people to refrain from calling bandhs or blockades in the state and warned of legal action against people found responsible for calling such strikes.

Recently, the border state has witnessed a series of strikes, shutdowns and blockades by protesters over various issues. Singh said that companies from outside the state were reluctant to set up their business due to frequent shutdowns. “Everyone has the right to protest in a democratic and systematic way in this country. However, it should not affect lives of ordinary people. People want peace and tranquillity in the state,” he said.

Singh, who was speaking at the Manipur Start-up Conclave 2018 in Imphal, said that “Manipur will leap forward in the next 5-10 years once we disown such mentality”.

Singh said new Manipur Start-up Policy would unleash “potential, talents and entrepreneurship skills of the state”.

“The Manipur Start-Up Policy would nurture and encourage startups and entrepreneurs in job creation and economic growth in the state,” Singh said.

